Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Increases By 159.7%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HMLSF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

