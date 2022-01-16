Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Drops By 72.0%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the December 15th total of 793,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KELTF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

KELTF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.39. 3,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.