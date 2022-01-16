Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Declines By 62.1%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 176,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,986. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

