Short Interest in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Drops By 44.1%

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,300 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 30.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LGVN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. 779,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,433. Longeveron has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 629.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Longeveron by 811.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

