Short Interest in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Drops By 68.9%

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MLVF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 5,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.