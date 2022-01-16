Short Interest in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Decreases By 40.9%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Midwest has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midwest will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDWT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Midwest from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Midwest by 33,075.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Midwest by 3,522.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Midwest by 12.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Midwest by 159.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Midwest by 3,226.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

