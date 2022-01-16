Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Increases By 107.9%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the December 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoGames by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NGMS. Truist decreased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 74,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,298. The company has a market cap of $541.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 3.14. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

