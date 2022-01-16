Short Interest in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Increases By 58.4%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,975,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 215,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 719,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,473. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

