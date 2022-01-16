Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Rises By 110.7%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PBTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,222,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

