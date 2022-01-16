Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Rises By 110.7%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the December 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PBTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,222,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,853,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

