Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Expands By 162.2%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 162.2% from the December 15th total of 858,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PULM remained flat at $$0.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,808. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. Research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

