Short Interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Grows By 84.8%

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Cat alerts:

NASDAQ RCAT opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.