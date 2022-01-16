Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Expands By 57.2%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the December 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 430,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SACH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 245.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

