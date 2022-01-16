Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Drops By 70.0%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of SAFRY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.38. 235,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,888. Safran has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

