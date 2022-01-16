Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Increases By 300.0%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHMAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Shimao Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SHMAY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Shimao Group has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.