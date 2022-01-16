Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Increases By 300.0%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHMAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS SHMAY opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Shimao Group has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

