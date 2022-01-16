Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Expands By 383.3%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

