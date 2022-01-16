Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Expands By 383.3%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

