Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Decreases By 61.9%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the December 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SOUHY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 21,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. South32 has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOUHY shares. Investec assumed coverage on South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

