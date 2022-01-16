Short Interest in Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Drops By 76.5%

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Telstra stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

Get Telstra alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.