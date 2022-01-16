Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Rises By 65.4%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 126,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter valued at about $13,517,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

