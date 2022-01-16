Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report $262.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $143.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $897.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.16 million to $921.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

SIMO opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $96.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

