Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sixty Six Capital stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Sixty Six Capital has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

Sixty Six Capital Company Profile

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

