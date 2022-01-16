Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,999 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,712 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 403.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

