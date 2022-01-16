Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.43 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,007 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.68.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

