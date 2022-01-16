Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $184.40 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average is $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,569 shares of company stock worth $29,968,561 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

