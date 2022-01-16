Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.35 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 153.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $565.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.86.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $333.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

