Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 144,700 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $7,851,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.