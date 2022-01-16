Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 39,000 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 54.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.89.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

