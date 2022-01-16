Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 621 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,527 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $122.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average is $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

