Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

