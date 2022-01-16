Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,459,277 shares of company stock valued at $80,718,365.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.01.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

