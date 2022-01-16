Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,540,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Snap by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 264,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,459,277 shares of company stock worth $80,718,365 over the last three months.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.01.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

