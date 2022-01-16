Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.01.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,459,277 shares of company stock valued at $80,718,365 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

