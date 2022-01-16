SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Down 47.3% in December

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,200 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 691,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 413,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,869. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 59.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

