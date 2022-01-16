SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Up 149.3% in December

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 149.3% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 556.0 days.

Shares of SoftwareONE stock remained flat at $$20.90 on Friday. SoftwareONE has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud technology solutions worldwide. It offers software licensing and procurement to software lifecycle management; and cloud-first advisory, delivery, and managed solutions. The company’s solutions include cloud spend management, digital supply chain, managed backup, managed cloud, managed security services, publisher advisory services, software lifecycle management, unified communications, and user productivity solutions.

