Somerset Group LLC Decreases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Somerset Group LLC decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $116.12 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

