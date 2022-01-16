Somerset Group LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Somerset Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.98.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

