Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.81. 5,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 12,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

