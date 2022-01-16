South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.62

Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 17055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPFI. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a market cap of $523.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 96.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 129,231 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 187,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

