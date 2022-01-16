Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Position Raised by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.61. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.