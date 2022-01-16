SouthState Corp Acquires New Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

