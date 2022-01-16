SouthState Corp Buys New Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $185.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

