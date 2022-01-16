SouthState Corp Invests $41,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of BC stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $83.78 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.