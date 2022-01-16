SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 10.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of GL opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

