SouthState Corp Makes New Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Toro by 99.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a one year low of $92.62 and a one year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

