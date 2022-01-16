SouthState Corp Takes $34,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $325.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.02 and a 200 day moving average of $319.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

