SouthState Corp Takes $38,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $5,404,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,185,428 shares of company stock worth $97,611,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.53 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

