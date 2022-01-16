SouthState Corp Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.93.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,569 shares of company stock valued at $29,968,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $184.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

