SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.67 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

