Spectrum Hits Market Capitalization of $15,219.04 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $15,219.04 and $1.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00340497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008766 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000897 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

