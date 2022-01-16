Spectrum (SPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $603.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $15,179.23 and $603.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00342452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

