Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.87

Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.87 and traded as low as $16.70. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 90,580 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.61). Sprague Resources had a positive return on equity of 102.39% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $665.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprague Resources LP will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.54%.

In related news, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Long purchased 5,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

